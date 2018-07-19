Drag Queen Story Hour, Pop Up Events That Share the Magic of Stories With a Message of Acceptance

Drag Queen Story Hour is wonderful project that combines the magical world of dressing up and reading stories with an incredible message of acceptance and tolerance. Conceived in San Francisco by Michelle Tea of RADAR Productions, Drag Queen Story Hour events also take place in Los Angeles, New York, Northern New Jersey and elsewhere around the country.

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like—drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.