Domesticated Prairie Dog Travels Across the United States With His Humans

A domesticated prairie dog named Doug, who lives in Gainesville, Florida, adorably travels across the United States with his beloved human Sarah Deluca and her partner.

DeLuca had found Doug at a pet store in Pensacola when he was only two months old and took him home. Since then, Doug has traveled by car, boat, and plane to many locations.

Doug is now living his best life and goes on road trips and plane journeys as they visit all corners of the US. He has explored lakes, beaches and parks in Flordia, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, New York and Vermont.