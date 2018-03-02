Actor Doug Jones Open About His Career of Playing Fantastic Creatures in Films and Television

In February, we wrote about the talented actor Doug Jones and his amazing ability to transform into fantastic creatures without complaint even though it rendered him completely unrecognizable when playing big parts in film and television. In an interview with Great Big Story, an rather amiable Jones personally shared some of these very sentiments, particularly about being able to enjoy making big films while remaining somewhat anonymous elsewhere.

I think people like to watch other people so even if that person is playing a monster they want to connect with the humans interpretation and performance of that monster it’s old-school cinema magic I kind of get the best of both worlds when it comes to being a public celebrity the bigger movies I’ve been in and the bigger things that I’m known for I look like this [in makeup] and then on the street I’m just the tall skinny guy