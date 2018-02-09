Actor Doug Jones’ Amazing Ability to Transform Into Fantastic Creatures Without Complaint

…he would go on to play lots of characters that rendered him virtually unrecognizable. With job offers flooding in, thanks to word-of-mouth he eventually got a reputation for being not only someone who had a gift for giving life to these strange creature like roles, but also someone who’s easy to work with and doesn’t complain about the long hours it takes to apply all the prosthetics and makeup

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!