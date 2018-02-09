Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Actor Doug Jones’ Amazing Ability to Transform Into Fantastic Creatures Without Complaint

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the a fascinating episode of his series “No Small Parts” IMDb Exclusives, host Brandon Hardesty takes a look at the remarkable career of actor Doug Jones. While Jones started out as a traditional actor, his long limbs, contortionist background and good nature subsequently made him the perfect choice for such roles as Abe Sapien in Hellboy, the Faun/Pan in Pan’s Labyrinth, Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water and Lieutenant Commander Saru in Star Trek: Discovery.

…he would go on to play lots of characters that rendered him virtually unrecognizable. With job offers flooding in, thanks to word-of-mouth he eventually got a reputation for being not only someone who had a gift for giving life to these strange creature like roles, but also someone who’s easy to work with and doesn’t complain about the long hours it takes to apply all the prosthetics and makeup

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy