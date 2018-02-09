Actor Doug Jones’ Amazing Ability to Transform Into Fantastic Creatures Without Complaint

In the a fascinating episode of his series “No Small Parts” IMDb Exclusives, host Brandon Hardesty takes a look at the remarkable career of actor Doug Jones. While Jones started out as a traditional actor, his long limbs, contortionist background and good nature subsequently made him the perfect choice for such roles as Abe Sapien in Hellboy, the Faun/Pan in Pan’s Labyrinth, Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water and Lieutenant Commander Saru in Star Trek: Discovery.
…he would go on to play lots of characters that rendered him virtually unrecognizable. With job offers flooding in, thanks to word-of-mouth he eventually got a reputation for being not only someone who had a gift for giving life to these strange creature like roles, but also someone who’s easy to work with and doesn’t complain about the long hours it takes to apply all the prosthetics and makeup