Clothing designers Wang Wei and Tim Shi of MARRKNULL has created a rather unique pair of denim jeans that feature waistbands at both the waistline and the feet. This unusual design starts out as a regular pair of high-waisted jeans and slowly morphs below the knee where a second waistband faces downward to create a skirt of sorts.

Double Waists Cut-out Jeans

While the jeans have been modeled in several places around the world, they are not yet available for purchase.

via Weird Universe