Dizzying Double Vision Optical Illusion Tattoos

Yatzil Elizalde, an illustrator, tattoo artist, and ower of White Light Tattoo in Hermosillo, Mexico, inks absolutely amazing tattoos that are deliberately dizzying. Elizalde draws a chosen image over itself several times using the fine art technique of pointillism, creating the optical illusion of double vision and movement.

Elizade told My Modern Met that she likes drawing these tattoos due to the challenge.

It’s the visual challenge…trying to convey a sensation through a visual complication.

via My Modern Met