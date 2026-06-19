Double Amputee Sets Three Guinness World Records Climbing the World’s Highest Mountains

Nepalese athlete Hari Budha Magar, who lost both his legs to an IED while serving in Afghanistan for the British Army, became the world’s first double amputee to climb three of the world’s highest mountains.

In 2023, Magar set the Guinness World Record for climbing Mount Everest, and in 2025, he set the record for climbing Puncak Jaya (Carstenz Pyramid) in Central Papua, Indonesia. In 2026, Magar set another record, this time being the first double-amputee to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

Hari Budha Magar is a Nepali double above-knee amputee and record-breaking mountaineer. On 6th January 2026, he became the first double amputee to complete the Seven Summit challenge after climbing Mount Vinson, Antarctica’s tallest mountain. He is also a Guinness World Records Icon. He shares his inspiring story.