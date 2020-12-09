fbpx

A Versatile Doormat Featuring Removable Hexagonal Tiles That Are Used to Create Custom Designs

Designers Joanna and Johnny of Letterfolk have created the Tile Mat, a very versatile doormat that comes with removable hexagonal tiles that are used to create custom designs, messages, patterns, etc. The flexible tiles can be ordered in a variety of colors and the online tool can help with design ideas.

Includes 150 soft, flexible tiles ready to be placed over and over again for endless custom designs and messages. Can be used as a doormat or anywhere else feet may step – kitchen, bathroom, laundry, room, etc.Made of a rubber-like material that’s tough on shoes but soft on bare feet.

Tile Mat

Tile Mat Hello

