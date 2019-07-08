Cronut Inventor Dominique Ansel Creates New York City Themed Pastries for His 15th Anniversary in NYC

The inventor of the Cronut, pastry chef Dominique Ansel, created a wonderful line of yummy pastries, each of which sport a fun New York City theme. These pastries celebrate both Independence Day and Ansel’s 15th anniversary in New York City.

It’s been 15 years since I first moved here from France, not knowing anyone and taking a big leap of faith in hopes of following my dreams. …This is for you, New York, and everyone who has walked through our doors since we first opened up our little shop here in Spring Street nearly 8 years ago. Thank you for giving me a chance to share our story with the world. And thank you to our amazing team for their hard work in bringing this collection to life.