The Haunting Poignancy of Dolores O’Riordan’s Isolated Vocals From the Cranberries Song ‘Zombie’

In November 2017, YouTuber Giovanni Erata posted the isolated tracks of Dolores O’Riordan‘s hauntingly poignant vocals as she sang the powerful lyrics of the Cranberries song “Zombie“. Sadly, on January 15, 2018, O’Riordan passed away from causes yet unknown. She was only 46 years old. When the Cranberries hit the charts in the early nineties via MTV, they became an unique voice speaking to and for an entire generation.

The original official 1994 video for the song “Zombie”, fully mixed.

Rest in Peace Dolores. If you could return – Don’t let it burn – Don’t let it fade.

via Open Culture

