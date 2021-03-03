Dolly Parton Sings an Updated ‘Jolene’ While Wearing the Perfect Top During Her COVID-19 Vaccination

While sitting for her COVID-19 vaccination, the absolutely priceless Dolly Parton quite amusingly sang an updated version of her iconic hit song “Jolene” to more closely fit the occasion.

Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine

I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate

Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine

Because once you’re dead that’s a bit too late…

Don’t be such a chicken squat

Get out there and get your shot

With that rewrite, Dolly was encouraging everyone to get their vaccination when they are eligible.

I know I’m trying to be funny right now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a good shot in the arm, wouldn’t it?

Of course, Dolly was wearing the perfect “cold shoulder” top that provided ample room for a taste of her own medicine, as she donated $1 million dollars of her own money towards the Vanderbilt Hospital COVID Center as they worked to develop the Moderna vaccine