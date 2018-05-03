An Insightful Photo Series That Matches Six Very Different Dogs With Items From Their Daily Lives

Photographer Alicia Rius who captured the eerily anthropomorphic nature and the distinctive personalities of hairless cats, has created “A Dog’s Life“, a insightful photo series in which she paired six different dogs with their respective items that they use every day pinned to a board. The dogs Rius profiled are intentionally very different from one another. There is Bear, an English bulldog with a predilection for shoes; Lola Rose, who always looks pretty in pink; Knuckles, an Australian shepherd who’s a real go-getter; Zig, an Afghan Hound who is a competitor within the dog show circuit; Magda, an aging cocker spaniel whose daily routine consists of medicine bottles; and finally, Marmaduke, a stray Shar-Pei pitbull mix who’s still looking for a forever home to rest his beautiful little head.

Just like humans, dogs form attachments to their personal possessions and can give the viewer deeper insight into their identity. The items that shape their daily routine, that they carry, keep, and even eat- give us a glimpse into their hearts and minds. They show us what makes them most proud or happy and even puts their vulnerability on display. Capturing the things that mean the most to them also captures the heart of the viewer as the dog’s life is fully exposed in one image.