A Whimsical Photo Series Featuring Dogs Wearing Decorative Custom ‘Cones of Shame’

New York City photographer Winnie Au created the wonderfully whimsical series aptly entitled “Cone of Shame”, featuring a number of truly adorable dogs wearing decorative custom Elizabethan collars aka “cones of shame”. Au stated that this is an ongoing project she created to help dogs in need.

An ongoing personal project featuring dogs wearing the cone of shame – this series is meant to highlight and help raise money for rescue dogs who need surgeries. Each dog, cone, and backdrop has been conceived as a mashup of abstract shapes, tones, and textures.

via PetaPixel