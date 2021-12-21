An Animated Air Bud Shares a Crisis of Conscience With Beethoven When He Realizes Their Lives Are Fake

Observational animator Joel Haver imagined how dogs understand what their roles are in movies and what might happen if one of them had a crisis of conscience about the fake lives they lead. In this case, Air Bud contacts Beethoven about his profound realization that nothing is real about their lives. Beethoven takes Air Bud’s words to heart and is very reticent about coming on stage.

They’ve been kept in the bark too long.

The animation features the voices of Trent Lentarsky, Dax Flame, and Droodle.