A pair of canine best friends named Jax and Birdie, who became separated when one of them moved away with their human, got a chance to speak with each other again through video chat. The husky howled happily while the boxer on the other end tried to get a word in edgewise.

Jax and Birdie, who is my daughter’s dog are best buddies, but when my daughter and Birdie moved away, they missed each other. They loved it when they could at least chat to each other!