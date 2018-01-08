Laughing Squid

Creative Humans Carve Out Backyard Mazes In the Deep Snow So Their Dogs Have Safe Places to Run

After a heavy snowstorm, two separate sets of humans had very similarly creative ideas to carve winding mazes and obstacle courses in the deep snow of their respective backyards so that their beloved dogs would have a safe place to run. In one case, it was for a beautiful pair of greyhounds and in the other an adorable terrier of some sort.

