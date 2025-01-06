WeRateDogs Pays Tribute to ‘The Dogs of 2024’

Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs and filmmaker West Webb put together a truly adorable compilation showcasing the dogs of 2024 and their remarkable presence in our lives.

The video also looks at heroic dogs, dogs who look out for others, newly adopted dogs, dogs who play well with others, and dogs who have saved lives. The compilation was accompanied by the gentle soundtrack of “Bloom” by The Paper Kites.

we couldn’t rely on much this year. except the dogs. the dogs were very… very good