WeRateDogs Pays Tribute to ‘The Dogs of 2024’

Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs and filmmaker West Webb put together a truly adorable compilation showcasing the dogs of 2024 and their remarkable presence in our lives.

The video also looks at heroic dogs, dogs who look out for others, newly adopted dogs, dogs who play well with others, and dogs who have saved lives. The compilation was accompanied by the gentle soundtrack of “Bloom” by The Paper Kites.

we couldn’t rely on much this year. except the dogs. the dogs were very… very good

The Dogs of 2024
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts