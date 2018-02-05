Laughing Squid

Dog Howling to ‘Zootopia’ Starts Chain Reaction of Dogs Howling to the Dog Who Howled Before Them

In 2016, a vocal German shepherd named Randell howled during the Zootopia scene in which Gary the Canine Security Guard was goaded into howling by Judy Hopps in order to distract him. Taking the cue, Randell joined in along with Gary.

After that, Rodrigo Capuski posted a video of his dog Leica howling along with Randell, who was howling to Gary who was howling to Judy Hopps.

Then Sean Capstick posted a video of his dog Karma howling to Leica who was howling to Randell who was howling to Gary, who was howling to Judy Hopps.

And then Mark JG posted a video of his dogs Putter and Snoop howling to Karma howling to Leica who was howling to Randell who was howling to Gary who was howling to Judy Hopps.

These hilarious chain reactions, which have been called both “Howling Inception” and “Howlchain”, have happened a number of times and in different forms since Randell’s original video was posted, such as a very clever synchronized compilation

And a chronological compilation of dogs progressively responding to Randell’s howling.

Of course, there’s always at least one rebel who chooses to opt out rather than join in.

via reddit

