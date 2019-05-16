Enterprising Oregon Man Picks Up Local Canine Clients for Daycare in a Bright Yellow Doggie School Bus

The Oregonian did a wonderful profile of an enterprising man named Arat Montoya who started a pet sitting business inspired by his own gold-colored car. Montoya realized that this color reminded him of a school bus, so he put stripes on the side and began Doggie School Bus, a convenient service that picks up local canines at their door for outdoor daycare.

Dogs can’t wait to climb aboard the Doggie School Bus, which takes them to an outdoor dog daycare in West Linn, Oregon.

Montoya provides overnight services for his customers as well.