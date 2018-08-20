Laughing Squid

Dog Wearing GoPro Fetch Harness Documents What He Does in the House While His Humans Are Away

Bruno Rottweiler GoPro Alone

A goofy Rottweiler named Bruno who was wearing a GoPro Fetch Harness, paced restlessly around the house while his humans had gone out for a little while. The wearable camera caught every move the dog made as he explored the house in an unsuccessful search for his companions, stopping a few times to drink from the toilet and to grab a snack. Feeling a bit desperate, poor Bruno mournfully cried out for help at the top of the stairs, which alarmed his human afterwards.

He didn’t appreciate being left alone by himself. …He has never done that before! I’m never leaving anywhere without him!

