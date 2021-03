A funny Labrador retriever named Good Boy Ollie quite amusingly took his human for a walk after she detached his leash from her hand and clipped it onto the belt loop on her jeans. From there Ollie took the lead, making his human follow after him.

He takes his job very seriously.

Ollie is quite the goofball at other times as well, particularly when he balances small objects on his adorable booty.

via Miss Cellania