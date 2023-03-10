Devoted Dog Walks Girl To and From the Bus Every Day

A truly devoted golden retriever named Sam faithfully walks his little human Evey down the driveway to the waiting school bus at both at the beginning of the day and then back from the bus after school every day. According to Evey’s mom Jennifer Hullett, Sam took over these duties after it became uncool for her to do so.

My 3.5-year-old Golden Retriever, Sam, walks my 8-year-old daughter to the bus every day before school. He has done this every day since we first brought him home. He started coming to the bus with myself and my daughter, but when it became ‘uncool’ for Mom to go to the bus, Sam kept going.