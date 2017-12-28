An Excited Dog Eagerly Rips the Wrapping Paper Off Her Christmas Gift to Reveal a Giant Tennis Ball

When it was her turn to open presents, a beautiful chocolate lab named Sadie climbed off the couch, located her gift and eagerly tore off the wrapping paper to see what was inside. The gift turned out to be a giant tennis ball with which Sadie immediately began playing. She did become a little frustrated upon realizing that the ball would never fit into her mouth, but kept on chasing the bright yellow ball around the room anyway.

