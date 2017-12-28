An Excited Dog Eagerly Rips the Wrapping Paper Off Her Christmas Gift to Reveal a Giant Tennis Ball

When it was her turn to open presents, a beautiful chocolate lab named Sadie climbed off the couch, located her gift and eagerly tore off the wrapping paper to see what was inside. The gift turned out to be a giant tennis ball with which Sadie immediately began playing. She did become a little frustrated upon realizing that the ball would never fit into her mouth, but kept on chasing the bright yellow ball around the room anyway.
Sadie opening her giant tennis ball toy on Christmas morning.
via reddit