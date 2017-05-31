Laughing Squid

An Incredibly Smart Dog Who Understands Over a Thousand Words in the English Language

An incredibly intelligent border collie named Chaser, who is able to understand and respond to over one thousand words in the English language, demonstrated her quick thinking process when her human John W. Pilley asked to identify a toy that she had never seen nor heard its name before. Using a clever process of elimination, Chaser ruled out the toys she recognized and responded by bringing back the right toy.

Chaser is one pooch that certainly has the bow wow factor. In three years of intensive training this sprightly Border Collie has managed to learn an astonishing 1022 Words – So just how does she do it?

