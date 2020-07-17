A Playful Dog Gently Drags Her Beloved Tug Rope Around the Room for a Visiting Kitten to Chase

A playful two year old dog named Sally adorably picked up a piece of her belove tug rope and gently dragged it on the floor around the room in order to get a tiny kitten named Tchaikovsky to play with her. Tchai, as the kitten is known, obligingly chased after the rope in the most feline way possible over and over again.

According to Sally’s humans, Tchai was visiting for a few days and Sally tried everything to get him to play with her. The two have now become the best of friends.