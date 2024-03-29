Dog Tries to Eat Food From Hand on TV Screen

A funny golden retriever amusingly tried to take a bite of a sandwich that a character on the television screen held under the table with an outstretched hand. Seeing that the treat was “within reach”, the dog walked right up to the tv on the wall and licked the screen. Unfortunately, there was no joy to be had at that time, however this dog is actually very well fed, albeit a little picky.

@zxq8279 Do you know what it means to eat a meal with a dog#fyp ? original sound – funnydog

The Dog Likes Watching Television Even Without Food