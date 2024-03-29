Dog Tries to Eat Food From Hand on TV Screen

@zxq8279

#fyp Why can’t I eat the cake in his hand?#dog#pet#cute#cure#funny

? original sound – funnydog – funnydog

A funny golden retriever amusingly tried to take a bite of a sandwich that a character on the television screen held under the table with an outstretched hand. Seeing that the treat was “within reach”, the dog walked right up to the tv on the wall and licked the screen. Unfortunately, there was no joy to be had at that time, however this dog is actually very well fed, albeit a little picky.

@zxq8279

Dog: To eat seafood, dip it in horseradish#fyp

? original sound – funnydog
@zxq8279

Do you know what it means to eat a meal with a dog#fyp

? original sound – funnydog
@zxq8279

Gouzi: I never expected it#fyp

? original sound – funnydog – funnydog

The Dog Likes Watching Television Even Without Food

@zxq8279

Dog, who did I provoke by watching TV?#dog #pet #cute #cure #funny

? original sound – funnydog – funnydog
@zxq8279

Dogs are scared while watching TV#dog #pet #cute #cure #funny

? original sound – funnydog – funnydog

@zxq8279

Dogs have gone crazy watching TV#dog #pet #cute #cure #funny

? original sound – funnydog – funnydog
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts