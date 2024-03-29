A funny golden retriever amusingly tried to take a bite of a sandwich that a character on the television screen held under the table with an outstretched hand. Seeing that the treat was “within reach”, the dog walked right up to the tv on the wall and licked the screen. Unfortunately, there was no joy to be had at that time, however this dog is actually very well fed, albeit a little picky.
Dog Tries to Eat Food From Hand on TV Screen
Lori Dorn
