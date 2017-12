When farmers in Fordongianus, Italy went out into the field, they were surprised to find that a small dog had climbed onto the soft, downy back of one of their longhaired sheep and got comfortable. The oblivious sheep didn’t seem to mind the canine interloper and just went about grazing along the grass as if nothing was unusual.

