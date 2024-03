Clever Dog With a Little Red Basket Goes Goes Grocery Shopping for Her Human at a Farmers Market

A service dog in Taiyuan, China named DuoDuo goes shopping for her human at a farmers market every day with a little red basket in her mouth that holds money for goods. The vendors seem to be very familiar with the dog because they all know to give her what she points out, how much to take, and when enough is enough.

Day in, day out, without fail… DuoDuo travels down to the market with her little basket and some money to gather some supplies for her owner..

via Digg