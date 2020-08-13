Dog Reacts With Adorable Inquisitiveness When Her Human Tells a Story About a Squirrel With a Treat

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While at home during a sweltering New York City summer, Lauren Blumenthal shared a story with her beloved toy Australian Shepherd Hazel that contained many words with which the dog was very familiar. Hazel, who dropped the ball that was in her mouth upon the word “squirrel”, responded to her human with a beautifully expressive face that moved from side to side in adorable inquisitiveness.

Yesterday I went outside and I saw a squirrel and the squirrel had a bone in its mouth and he was eating a treat.

Blumenthal also asked Hazel the proper process for barking at other dogs while stuck inside.

The beautiful Hazel is also a canine model.