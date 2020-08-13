fbpx

Dog Reacts With Adorable Inquisitiveness When Her Human Tells a Story About a Squirrel With a Treat

While at home during a sweltering New York City summer, Lauren Blumenthal shared a story with her beloved toy Australian Shepherd Hazel that contained many words with which the dog was very familiar. Hazel, who dropped the ball that was in her mouth upon the word “squirrel”, responded to her human with a beautifully expressive face that moved from side to side in adorable inquisitiveness.

Yesterday I went outside and I saw a squirrel and the squirrel had a bone in its mouth and he was eating a treat.

Hazel the Dog Drops Ball

Blumenthal also asked Hazel the proper process for barking at other dogs while stuck inside.

The beautiful Hazel is also a canine model.


