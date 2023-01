Dog Person Bonds With Cat When They Play Fetch

A self-described “dog-person” named Santiago found that he was having trouble bonding with his cat Bean until he let down his guard and began treating Bean like a dog. Santiago realized that he could connect with the cat when he started playing a tentative game of fetch with partner Callie’s hair ties.

Once I realized that I could play with her I kind of treated her like a dog and it worked. We play fetch with hair ties she would go chase it and then bring it back.