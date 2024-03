Dog Gracefully Parkours Across a Row of Bicycle Racks

A very talented border collie named Simba gracefully parkoured across a row of metal bicycle racks, easily going from one to the next without much hesitation. Simba’s human Olga mentioned that this was something discovered by himself.

Simba loves parkour. This is the trick he came up with himself. After a bit of practice, he mastered that technique and it is now one of his favorite parkour exercises.

Here’s Simba Learning His New Trick

Simba Also Rides Skateboards, Plays Music, and Dances With His Human