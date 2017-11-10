Dog Parker, Safe Clean Structures Where Dogs Can Comfortably Wait While Their Humans Shop

A Dog Parker is a convenient way to shelter and protect your dog while on the run – making more time for you to enjoy the day with your best friend Just tap your membership card to the outside to unlock the Dog Parker. Your key card is unique to you, so only you can unlock the door to retrieve your dog.

