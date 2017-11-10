Laughing Squid

Dog Parker, Safe Clean Structures Where Dogs Can Comfortably Wait While Their Humans Shop

Dog Parker is a membership-based network of safe, sanitized, temperature-controlled enclosed structures located in Brooklyn, New York that give dogs a comfortable place to relax while their humans go out shopping or for a bite to eat, a modern alternative to tying the dog’s leash to a nearby pole. Each structure is enabled with a webcam for easy monitoring through a proprietary app, available on the App Store and Google Play. The shelter can only be unlocked with a unique membership card.

A Dog Parker is a convenient way to shelter and protect your dog while on the run – making more time for you to enjoy the day with your best friend Just tap your membership card to the outside to unlock the Dog Parker. Your key card is unique to you, so only you can unlock the door to retrieve your dog.

Dog Parker

