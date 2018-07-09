A Little White Dog Hilariously Mimics a Feisty Teddy Bear That Bares Its Teeth When Squeezed

In 2017, A couple purchased a Feisty Pet from ThinkGeek that looked very much like their little white Pomeranian dog named Dao Hui. After testing out the bear’s functionality, the couple filmed a hilarious video in which it appears that Dao Hui was directly mimicking exactly how the Feisty Pet bared its teeth when squeezed.

Previously I saw the plush toy online and I found out that the toy actually looked similar to my dog, Dao Hui, so I bought from Think Geek. After I received the toy, my wife and I decide to take video for my dog and the toy because I thought that would be very funny.

