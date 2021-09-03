Musical Border Collie Loves Playing With Wind Chimes

A border collie named Koira who has an ear for music really enjoys playing with wind chimes whenever she gets the opportunity to do so. When she sees the chimes, she immediately smashes her face into them. Her human Shonae Caitlin Ward found out about this predilection by accident when she bought a decorative set of chimes for her window. Ward encourages Koira to be musical, she just asks Koira to be gentle with them. Otherwise, Ward is so happy that Koira has found so much joy in such a small thing.

It makes my soul so happy knowing the purity she creates in my own home has been shared with so many others, especially in such a confusing and frustrating world at the moment.