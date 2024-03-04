Sad Dog Stares at Ball On Other Side of Fence Even Though Gate Is Open

A golden retriever named Eden forlornly stuck her nose under the fence post and stared at her faded tennis ball that had rolled onto the other side, not realizing she could easily retrieve it through the open gate.

This would be incredibly sad if the gate wasn’t open…Life Lesson: always see the bigger picture?

While this scene makes the dog seem a bit dim, one commenter made the case that she was following her human’s instructions to not go past the gate without a chaperone.

What a good girl… she knows she’s not supposed to go out the gate..deserves extra treats