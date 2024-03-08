Akita Inu, a dog who didn’t mind sleeping outside in the rain, left a perfect outline of himself on the sidewalk after the rain had ended. His human, photographer Mafalda Haruto, captured this incredible moment.
A Dog Sleeping in the Rain Leaves a Perfect Outline of Himself on the Sidewalk
