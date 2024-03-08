A Dog Sleeping in the Rain Leaves a Perfect Outline of Himself on the Sidewalk

@harutopetphotography

He also did that mess with the toys ? #akitainu #funnydog #dogsoftiktok #cute #dograin

? Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

Akita Inu, a dog who didn’t mind sleeping outside in the rain, left a perfect outline of himself on the sidewalk after the rain had ended. His human, photographer Mafalda Haruto, captured this incredible moment.

Haruto Shared the Entire Story of How the Event Unfolded

@harutopetphotography

Replying to @toeknee37 #akitainu #doge #funnydog #rain #dogintherain #funnyvideos

? original sound – Mafalda Haruto Pet Photography
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

