It took quite a while to finally get her to howl, and when she did we were not prepared for the majesty of her regal voice.

A sweet dog named Löwe who had never howled before, found her voice by watching a video of another dog howling on the computer. While her effort was a bit less than melodical, it really wasn’t bad for a first try.

