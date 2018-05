While delivering a live weekend weather report, New Hampshire meteorologist Josh Judge of WMUR was momentarily caught off guard by a rather furry dog named Bella, who adorably made her way across his set. Once recovered, however, Judge easily incorporated Bella’s presence into his presentation.

The sunshine is increasing and there is a dog behind me. Okay all right, so it’s not the dog days

of summer just yet, but it will be at least warmer than you’d expect for this time of year.