An Affectionate Dog Interrupts a Chile vs Venezuela Women’s Soccer Match for Some Belly Rubs

During a soccer match between Chile and Venezuela (women’s teams) at La Granja in Spain, a wayward dog came onto the field and immediately flopped down for some belly rubs. The players were surprised by their canine visitor but happy to give the dog some love before booting the cutie off the field.

A very special guest at La Granja

Thanks, David Klass!