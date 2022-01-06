Loyal Dog Helps Police Find Her Human and Passenger After Horrific Car Accident on New Hampshire Highway

A beautiful and incredibly loyal Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley repeatedly attempted to lead police to her human Cam Laundry and passenger after they were involved in a horrific car crash that totaled their car on a New Hampshire highway near Vermont. New Hampshire State Police noticed Tinsley wandering around the highway. Whenever they got close, the dog began running towards the Vermont border. The police said that they decided to follow the dog and that’s when they found Laundry and the passenger outside their overturned vehicle.

While at the scene, Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers learned that the German Shepard, named Tinsley, belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck. It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants.

The pair were suffering from hypothermia and were seriously injured, but survived the horrible crash. Tinsley remained calm as Laundry was receiving medical attention but never left his side. Laundry later told WTPZ that he was proud of his dog.

She’s my little guardian angel you know. It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.

via Boing Boing