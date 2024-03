Sleepy Dog Growls at His Own Reflection After 30 Seconds of Staring Into the Mirror

A rather sleepy Labrador retriever named Teddy stared at his reflection in the mirror for about 30 seconds before growling at the unfamiliar dog in the mirror. Teddy’s amused human saw what was happening and calmed him down.

While he was mean to his reflection, on the whole, Teddy never forgets his manners.

via Boing Boing