Haru, the vocal Shiba Inu who was confused and visibly annoyed by a fidget spinner, and who knocked down 1,000 domino chain loudly crunched on a yummy treat of popcorn for close to two minutes straight (except when a truck rolled by). Haru’s human made sure to point out that the popcorn was a healthy snack for their beloved dog.

Haru the Shiba Inu loves popcorn. They were Skinny Popcorn so very low in salt and calories!

The popcorn was making Haru very thirsty.

