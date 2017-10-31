An Adorably Dreadlocked Dog Dresses as a Mop In a Bucket for the Annual Halloween Pawrade

A beautiful Hungarian puli named Keki and her beloved human created a very clever Halloween costume that put her adorable dreadlocks to use in a most convenient way. Riding along a Covington, Kentucky sidewalk in a bright yellow utility bucket on their way to the annual MainStrasse Pawrade , Keki showed off her effortless, but eye catching mop costume. This outfit was so loved by the attending and virtual crowd, that artist Kate Gray even penned a short poem about Keki the Mop Dog.
my name is mop
i am not dog
pls dip me in
the soapy sog
i wish to clean
ur messy floor
i am not dog
i'm mop for sure pic.twitter.com/quxqimYggb
— Kate Gray ?? (@hownottodraw) October 23, 2017
via Bored Panda