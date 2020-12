A feisty little white dog, who appears to be very protective of his home, carefully watches out the window to see when the mail carrier is coming and positions himself in front of the door. When the mail comes in through the slot, the little canine goes absolutely nuts, reaching through grabbing the letters from the mail person’s hand, and tossing them all over the place.

Perhaps this little white dog is related to another one who did exactly the same thing several years prior.