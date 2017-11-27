An Impatient Dog Continuously Honks the Car Horn While Waiting in the Parking Lot for His Human

While making his way through the parking lot, a man was caught off guard by a car horn that was continuously blowing. As he got closer to the incessant noise, he noticed that it wasn’t a person being obnoxious, but instead a rather impatient dog who got tired of waiting. Shortly after making his discovery, the man was able to distract the dog enough to get the honking to stop.
