Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Impatient Dog Continuously Honks the Car Horn While Waiting in the Parking Lot for His Human

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While making his way through the parking lot, a man was caught off guard by a car horn that was continuously blowing. As he got closer to the incessant noise, he noticed that it wasn’t a person being obnoxious, but instead a rather impatient dog who got tired of waiting. Shortly after making his discovery, the man was able to distract the dog enough to get the honking to stop.

My husband was leaving the pool and heard a really loud and continuous car horn coming from the parking lot. At first he thought there was a person sitting in the front seat of the car leaning on the horn, but as he got closer he realized it was a dog.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy