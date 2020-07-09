Dog Gently Comforts an Orphaned Litter of Kittens

A miniature golden retriever named Poppie, who lives in Colorado with her cat fostering humans, gently comforted an orphaned litter of kittens who needed reassurance after their mother died. Poppie lovingly rubbed her nose against the little ones who came up to her and even gave one kitten a cleaning much in the way a mother cat would do.
The newest litter lost their mama about a week ago and they are having a hard time missing her. Poppie has been amazing offering some comfort.
Neither the kittens nor Poppie like being separated from one another for too long.