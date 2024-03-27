An ambitious golden retriever clumsily climbed up into a cat condo, wiggled through the doorway of the house-shaped cubby, and then turned around to peer out at the room. The resident feline, who was perched on the “roof”, watched the entire process but didn’t seem to appreciate the dog’s major accomplishment.
Ambitious Dog Clumsily Climbs Into a Cat Condo
Lori Dorn
