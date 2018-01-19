An Agreeable Dog Helps to Bring the Groceries From the Car Into the House

We moved onto retrieving newspapers, mail, groceries and more.He cannot be trusted with carrying in any meats, but he’s a sweet dog and enjoys helping. We also give him a treat afterward.

A very helpful dog named Tank graciously brought in the groceries from the car into the house with very little incident. That is, until Tank realized that one of the packages contained something yummy inside and took it into another room to enjoy. Luckily his humans were well aware of what was happening and stopped Tank from digging in. Tank’s human explained how they got the dog to help out.

