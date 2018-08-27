Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mischievous Dog Brings a Running Garden Hose Inside the House Through the Patio Door

by at on

In July 2018, we wrote about an overheated puppy named Baloo in Texas who dragged the sprinkler through the doggy door and into the house. Since that time a beautiful white boxer named Winston decided to do the same. Rather than bringing in the sprinkler, however Winston opted for the whole hose. Security footage showed that Winston struggled mightily with the hose and even tried to give up a few times, but something kept bringing him back. After several minutes, Winston grabbed the hose and took it outside. Good boy?

Winston was having so much fun playing with the hose OUTSIDE, that he thought he’d bring it INSIDE.

As it turns out, Winston may have had a bit of human encouragement with the hose.

via reddit



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP