A Mischievous Dog Brings a Running Garden Hose Inside the House Through the Patio Door

In July 2018, we wrote about an overheated puppy named Baloo in Texas who dragged the sprinkler through the doggy door and into the house. Since that time a beautiful white boxer named Winston decided to do the same. Rather than bringing in the sprinkler, however Winston opted for the whole hose. Security footage showed that Winston struggled mightily with the hose and even tried to give up a few times, but something kept bringing him back. After several minutes, Winston grabbed the hose and took it outside. Good boy?

Winston was having so much fun playing with the hose OUTSIDE, that he thought he’d bring it INSIDE.

As it turns out, Winston may have had a bit of human encouragement with the hose.

via reddit