An Overheated Puppy in Texas Drags His Favorite Sprinkler Into the House Through the Doggie Door

An adorable border collie puppy named Baloo, who lives in Lake Dallas, Texas with his horse riding human Cara Wohr, determined that he had enough of the Texas summer heat and wanted to come inside the house. But because he wasn’t quite yet done playing with his favorite sprinkler, Baloo rather audaciously (and ingeniously) dragged said sprinkler through his doggie door and into the living room. Oblivious to any damage that he might be causing, Baloo continued to happily play in the water.

Here’s footage of Baloo playing with the sprinkler on the lawn outside, where it belongs.

</p> <p>Wohr also captured the<a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2124234457604562&set=pb.100000540863837.-2207520000.1532444763.&type=3&theater" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="external noopener"> unbearable temperature outside</a> from safely inside her air conditioned car.</p> <p>

via People